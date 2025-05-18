“Good initiative but should have called Parliament session”: Mehbooba Mufti on all-party delegation to visit key partner countries

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday welcomed the central government’s decision of sending an all-party delegation to key global capitals to brief different countries on the recent India-Pakistan tension.

Mufti said that while diplomatic outreach by India in the wake of Operation Sindoor is a good step but the Centre should have called a Parliament session and held a discussion with the parliamentarians.

“It is very good to make diplomatic steps abroad. These are not times for war, and diplomatic initiatives must be taken. But first, they should have called a Parliament session. First, they should have spoken to our own people–there should have been a discussion with the parliamentarians,” Mufti said.

“A delegation could have been sent, but only after open discussions in Parliament. If you cannot speak openly in your own Parliament, how will you speak to people outside the country?” she stated.

The All-Party Delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

The list includes MPs from multiple parties, divided into seven groups of 8-9 members. A leader has been assigned for each group, who will lead the delegation at a global level.

This came after India’s decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Mufti visited the border village of Tangdhar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and called for immediate relief, enhanced compensation, and long-term rehabilitation for affected residents.

Speaking to reporters after meeting locals, Mufti expressed concern over the damage caused by cross-border shelling, stating that while the exterior of many houses appeared intact, the internal structures were severely compromised.

“The people are suffering loss. People are complaining that at many places, the structure of the house is intact, but it is damaged from within because of the shelling and the revenue department officials have not looked into this properly. The compensation of Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand is not enough. The government should increase the financial aid,” she said.

“Their houses are damaged and they don’t even want war. They want peace. What is their fault if there is a war? It is unfortunate that at a time when these should have been demanding schools and hospitals, they are forced to demand individual bunkers. This is the failure of both nations that they are getting into a war… When they go to the banks for the insurance of their houses and shops, they are told that this is a time of war. If that is true, then the government should declare it a war zone and provide an appropriate rehabilitation package,” she added.

Adding further, she said, “I request the centre and state government that since this entire area has been destroyed, there should be a special package to restore it. And individual bunkers must also be provided…” (ANI)