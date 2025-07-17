“Good conversation”: Jaishankar emphasises faith, dialogue and diplomacy after meeting Vatican Envoy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to meet Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See. A good conversation about the importance of faith, and the need for dialogue and diplomacy to address conflicts.”

The emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy in Jaishankar’s meeting with the Vatican official comes in the backdrop of his recent remarks on the growing turbulence in the international system. Speaking a day earlier, the minister had raised concerns over escalating conflicts, intensifying competition, and rising coercive pressures, and urged the global community to work together to stabilise the world order.

While addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tianjin, Jaishankar emphasised the urgent task of de-risking global frameworks while addressing persistent challenges that endanger shared global interests.

“We meet at a time of considerable disorder in the international system. In the last few years, we have seen more conflicts, competition and coercion. Economic instability is also visibly on the rise. The challenge before us is to stabilise the global order, de-risk various dimensions and through it all, address long-standing challenges that threaten our collective interests,” Jaishankar said.

Chinese Foreign Minister and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Wang Yi, during the meeting of the member states of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin, proposed five key suggestions for the future development of the SCO, emphasising the need to strengthen its role amidst global turbulence.

EAM Jaishankar also attended the meeting along with other Foreign ministers of the member states.

In a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang highlighted the vision for the SCO, aimed at guiding the organisation through a period of accelerating century-old changes, where multipolarity and economic globalisation are deepening, yet challenges like hegemony, protectionism, and regional conflicts persist.

“At present, the century-old changes are accelerating, and turbulence and change are intertwined and resonating. The world is becoming more multipolar, and economic globalisation is deepening, and the global South is growing significantly. At the same time, hegemony and power are going against the trend, protectionism is surging, and regional conflicts are emerging one after another. Under the new situation, member states should form a further consensus on strengthening the construction of the SCO in a responsible attitude towards history and the future,” Wang said as quoted in the statement. (ANI)