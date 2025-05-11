“Goli ka jawaab Gola”: PM Modi’s strong directions to armed forces on Pak’s cross-border firing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given clear directions to armed forces to respond to cross-border firing and shelling with full force, saying “Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola,” sources said on Sunday.

They said the Operation Sindoor is far from over, and India will respond with bombs to every Pakistani bullet fired from across the Line of Control (LoC).

They say that the PM has said enough is enough, “Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega.” (If they fire bullets from there, we will respond with bombs). The turning point was the attacks on the air bases, they said.

“If they fire, we will fire, and if they attack, we will attack,” they added.

The sources also informed about India’s stand on Kashmir, saying that the country doesn’t need anyone to mediate and there was only one issue at hand, which was the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“We have a very clear position on Kashmir, there is only one matter left – the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). There is nothing else to talk. If they talk about handing over terrorists, we can talk. I don’t have any intention of any other topic. We don’t want anyone to mediate. We don’t need anyone to mediate,” the sources were quoted as saying.

Following India and Pakistan’s agreement for the cessation of hostilities, the Indian Air Force informed that the tasks assigned to it in Operation Sindoor had been completed with “precision” and “professionalism.”

They further informed that the operations are still ongoing and have not finished. According to their post on ‘X,’ a special briefing regarding the same will be conducted in due course.

The Indian Air Force also urged everyone to refrain from speculation and disseminate unverified information.

“The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives. Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information”, the Indian Air Force posted on X.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month. (ANI)