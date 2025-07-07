Golden Triumph: Benia, Ishaq returns to Hero’s welcome after historic win in USA

Jammu, July 6: In a moment of immense pride for Jammu and Kashmir, wrestlers Benia Min and Ishaq Ahmed (Lallu) of the J&K Police Central Sports Wrestling Team were given a grand welcome on their return from the World Police and Fire Games held in Birmingham, USA, where both clinched gold medals.A statement issued here said that the champions were received with jubilation at Jammu Airport by senior officers, fellow sportspersons, family members, and sports lovers. A special felicitation ceremony was organised at Gulshan Ground, where top police officials honoured their outstanding achievement.DGP Nalin Prabhat (IPS) congratulated the wrestlers, calling their performance a testament to dedication and discipline. ADGP Armed, Anand Jain (IPS) also praised their hard work and commitment.Kuldeep Handoo, Dronacharya Awardee and Sports Officer J&K Police, said, “Their success is an inspiration for youth and reflects our force’s focus on sporting excellence at the global level.”