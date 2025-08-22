Gojwara residents decry dilapidated road, cracked drainage system

Srinagar, Aug 21: The residents of Malik Sahib locality in the Gojwara area of Downtown are growing increasingly frustrated with the dilapidated condition of the link road and the broken drainage system at Main Chowk Road. These issues, which have plagued the area for years, are now posing serious safety and health risks for the locals.The narrow link road, which connects several residential pockets, is riddled with potholes and uneven patches, making it difficult for both pedestrians and vehicles to pass safely. “This road has been in a deplorable condition for years. Despite repeated appeals to local authorities, no action has been taken,” said Aijaz Ahmad, a long-time resident.Another resident, Furqan Bhat, said daily commuting has become risky. “Riding my scooty through this stretch feels like a constant struggle. The potholes are so large and the road so uneven that I have to slow down drastically just to avoid a fall. It’s not just inconvenient; it’s dangerous,” he said.The situation worsens during rainy weather as potholes fill with water, turning the stretch into a slippery mess. Locals say the road becomes almost impossible to navigate. “Whenever it rains, the potholes disappear under muddy water. I’ve seen people slip and fall, and two-wheeler riders often lose balance. It feels like an accident waiting to happen,” said Rouf Wani, a resident.In addition to the road’s condition, the damaged drainage system at Main Chowk Road has become another pressing concern for locals. Residents say the broken drain, located in the middle of the road, has been left unattended for months, posing both safety and health risks. “Over the past few weeks, several people have fallen into the drainage hole. Children have had narrow escapes. It’s extremely unsafe and could lead to a major accident if ignored,” said Kamran Malik, a resident.Hanan Qadri, another resident, said, “This broken drain poses serious risks, especially for children and the elderly. The road is frequently used by people going to nearby mosques, and there is a high chance of someone getting hurt when visibility is low.” To reduce the danger, locals have placed wooden planks over the open drain, but they stress these measures are only temporary. “These are stopgap arrangements. Unless proper repairs are carried out, people will continue to suffer,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local resident.Residents also complain that the unattended drain has turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, raising fears of waterborne and vector-borne diseases. “There’s a constant stench, and with mosquitoes all around, it feels like we are exposed to serious health risks every day,” said Salman Bukhari, a concerned resident.Responding to these concerns, a senior SMC official, requesting anonymity, said the issues will be investigated and addressed. “The department has already begun citywide repairs of dilapidated roads, which also cover old city areas. We assure residents that the drainage problem and the damaged road will be fixed once the team reaches the spot. We only urge people to remain patient, as such large-scale work takes time.”