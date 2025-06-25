Gojri literary conference : MP Mian Altaf calls for promoting regional languages

Srinagar, June 24: The two-day Gojri Literary and Cultural Conference, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), concluded on Tuesday at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, with a strong call for cultural preservation and promotion of the Gojri language and literature.

Member of Parliament Mian Altaf Ahmad, who was the Chief Guest at the event, lauded the efforts of the organisers for providing a platform to emerging poets, writers, and artists from the Gujjar community.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, the MP said such initiatives help in boosting culture, encouraging talent, and reconnecting people with their language and artistic roots.

“Programmes like this not only showcase the hidden talents of individuals but also encourage budding poets and writers from the Gujjar community to come forward,” he said. Mian Altaf called for more such events to sustain and promote regional languages, particularly Gojri.

The conference witnessed participation from renowned and emerging Gojri poets, adeebs, and artists who presented their literary and cultural works. The event also included discussions, poetry recitations, and cultural performances reflecting the richness of Gojri heritage.

MP Altaf added that the government and cultural institutions should collaborate more closely to preserve Jammu and Kashmir’s diverse linguistic traditions, especially those of underrepresented communities.

The event concluded with a pledge to continue cultural promotion and literary engagement in the region.