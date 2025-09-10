GoI to boost J&K handicrafts with new testing system: Union Textiles Secy

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 09: Union Textiles Secretary, Neelam Shami Rao on Tuesday said that the central government will explore establishing a vibrant testing and certification system to promote high-end handicrafts and handloom products of Jammu and Kashmir.

She made these remarks during an interaction with representatives from chambers of commerce, exporters, weavers, and artisans’ associations at the Arts Emporium Office, Srinagar.

Chairing a meeting with stakeholders, the Union Secretary discussed ongoing initiatives and proposals aimed at promoting local crafts, enhancing exports, and creating new avenues for growth, innovation, and employment generation.

Neelam Shami Rao emphasised that a strong testing and certification system would help eliminate counterfeit products, boost exports, and safeguard the unique identity of Kashmiri crafts.

In this regard, she instructed that a proposal be submitted to the Union Government.

Appreciating the central government’s decision to reduce GST on textiles and handicrafts from 12% to 5%, stakeholders called for a brand campaign for J&K handicrafts and handloom products at national and international markets, infrastructure upgradation, extension of welfare schemes for artisans, market diversification, and curbing the sale of machine-made and counterfeit items from showrooms.

At the outset, the Union Secretary stressed ensuring maximum coverage of artisans under pension schemes, PF/ESIC registration, and scholarship benefits for their children. She said efforts are being made to diversify markets for local products, targeting Europe, the UK, and the Middle East markets.

“The government is committed to developing J&K’s textile sector with a focus on infrastructure development, skill enhancement, market expansion, and the welfare of artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs,” she said.

Union Secretary also visited the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus in Budgam, where she inspected various labs, auditorium, classrooms and interacted with faculty and students. She appreciated students for their exemplary work and dedication to making the best products, showcased on the occasion.

Rao described the NIFT campus as one of the best in the country and encouraged students to focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Union Secretary also virtually inaugurated the Craft Handloom Village at Kanihama, terming it a significant step towards promoting traditional crafts, tourism, and sustainable livelihoods.

She directed the Deputy Commissioner, Budgam to ensure wide publicity of the craft village to attract tourists and encourage direct purchases from artisans.

Later, the Union Secretary visited the CSB Basic Seed Farm, Manasbal, where she inaugurated the CSB Seri-Tourism Project and interacted with scientists and stakeholders.