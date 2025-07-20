GoI Task Force pushes for Ease of Doing Business reforms in J&K

Srinagar, Jul 19: A high-level meeting of the Task Force constituted by the Government of India to promote deregulation, reduce compliance burdens, and facilitate Ease of Doing Business was held in Srinagar on Saturday. The session was chaired by K.K. Pathak, Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India.During the meeting, officials discussed critical reforms needed to streamline business procedures and improve the investment climate in Jammu and Kashmir, the Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCI), Jammu, said in a statement issued here.CCI Jammu president, Arun Gupta presented key suggestions emphasising the importance of establishing a mechanism to monitor and measure the actual impact of these reforms. He said a positive mindset among implementing authorities is essential for success, and accountability must be established for any delays in execution to ensure tangible results.Gupta highlighted the procedural hurdles faced by existing industries seeking to modify their operations. Currently, manufacturing units wishing to change the nature of their business are required to apply for land use changes (CLU) from multiple departments. He said that, for commercial activities, there should be no need to change CLU, simplifying the process.The CCI Jammu president also raised concerns over the difficulties faced by new industrial units in obtaining clearances. “Since industrial land is developed by the Industries Department, industries should not be mandated to seek NOCs from other departments or undergo repeated CLU modifications,” he said.Presently, even green-category units are asked to secure multiple NOCs, which Gupta termed “difficult and against the concept of Ease of Doing Business”. He criticised the lengthy approval process for existing industries seeking expansion, which often takes months or years due to excessive compliance requirements.Gupta further suggested that inter-departmental NOC requirements should be minimised, and each department should confine its approvals within its mandated parameters. He cited the example of Gandhi Nagar Housing Colony, developed by J&K Housing Board since 1955, where recent plan approvals are delayed due to the need for NOCs from the Housing Department. He called for a review of conditions imposed during government auctions and allotments of commercial sites, urging that approved plans should not be altered at the approval stage.Regarding operational NOC validity, the CCI leader recommended extending the validity of Fire Department clearances from one year to five years and Pollution Control Department approvals from one year to ten years. He urged longer validity periods to reduce administrative burdens on industrialists. Additionally, he suggested that rural industries should be permitted to establish units even in areas with road widths as narrow as 25 feet, contrary to the current legal requirement of 40 feet.The meeting concluded with a consensus on the necessity of reducing regulatory hurdles and fostering a more conducive environment for industrial growth in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials agreed to review existing procedures and work towards implementing these reforms to promote economic development and ease of doing business in the region, the statement said.