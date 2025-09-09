GOI, J&K Admin committed to restoring infrastructure & rehabilitating affected families: LG Sinha

Follow us on

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Health Camp at Keso Manhasan, organised by Health Department in collaboration with AIIMS Jammu for flood-affected families.

At the health camp, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with the people undergoing health check-ups and listened to their concerns.

The Lieutenant Governor said the Army, CAPFs, NDRF and district

Administration’s quick response in the wake of incessant rain saved many lives.

“We are resolved to supporting the people of Jammu Kashmir through this difficult time. The Government of India and the J&K Administration are fully committed to not only restoring the damaged infrastructure but also complete rehabilitation of affected families.

The recent natural calamities caused massive destruction throughout the Jammu region, which has not experienced such events on this scale for a very long time.

The Centre in coordination with J&K Administration is currently assessing the damage to essential infrastructure like road, power, water supply, education and health, caused by the recent natural calamities. The team has also visited several affected districts in the Jammu region,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the complete restoration of infrastructure will require some time, but the administration is focused on providing immediate relief to the affected population.

The Lieutenant Governor said the farming community has been severely affected by the recent natural calamities. He urged farmers across the Jammu region to take advantage of the benefits of PM Fasal Bima Yojana and Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

The Lieutenant Governor also expressed gratitude to the Director and the entire team of AIIMS Jammu for organising the health camp for the flood affected families and also discharging their moral responsibility towards the healthcare of the people of Samba.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah during his recent visit to Jammu emphasized that health camps should be set up in every Panchayat for flood-affected people.

AIIMS Jammu will be organising 9 more mega health camps and J&K health department, CAPFs, BSF, CRPF, Army are also organising similar health camps. I urge the people to visit these camps and avail healthcare services.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor visited Devak Bridge near AIIMS Jammu at Vijaypur, Samba. The bridge suffered damages due to incessant rains and increased water levels. He directed the officials to expedite the restoration work.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Keshav Dutt Sharma, DDC Chairman Samba; Chander Parkash Ganga, Member of Legislative Assembly from Vijaypur; Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, Member of Legislative Assembly from Ramgarh; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Dr. Shakti Kumar Gupta, Executive Director, AIIMS Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu -Samba -Kathua Range; Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner Samba and other senior officials.