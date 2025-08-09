GOC stresses robust surveillance, defensive measures along LoC

Jammu, Aug 08: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General PK Mishra, on Friday visited forward areas in Akhnoor and Rajouri districts to assess the prevailing security situation and operational readiness along the Line of Control (LoC).

The GOC underscored the importance of maintaining robust defensive and surveillance measures to safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity and ensure mission effectiveness.

“GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Crossed Swords Division, visited the forward areas of Sunderbani sector to assess the prevailing security situation and review the operational readiness of troops deployed along the LoC,” the Corps said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Lt Gen Mishra is currently undertaking a series of visits to key operational zones in the Jammu region to bolster preparedness ahead of Independence Day.

Earlier this week, the senior officer reviewed security arrangements in Poonch, Doda, and Kishtwar,regions that have witnessed heightened vigilance in recent months due to emerging security challenges.

During his forward area visits, Lt Gen Mishra interacted with troops and emphasised the need to maintain operational dominance, reinforce integrated threat response, and remain vigilant against the “nefarious designs” of the enemy, officials said.