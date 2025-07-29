Developing StoryKashmir

GoC-in-C Northern Command briefs Lieutenant Governor on Operation Mahadev

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command today called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha and briefed him on Operation Mahadev. He was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Prashant Srivastava, General Officer Commanding (GOC)15 Corps.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police for the successful Operation Mahadev. This crucial operation, executed in the challenging Dachigam forest, resulted in the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists responsible for the heinous Pahalgam terror attack.

GOC-in-C Northern Command informed that search operations had been ongoing in South Kashmir to Dachigam forest areas for the past few months. There were persistent reports about terrorists hiding in this area. Recently, based on specific intelligence inputs, special teams were activated. A joint operation was then launched by the Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force, with the significant assistance of intelligence agencies, leading to the elimination of Pakistani terrorists.

