GN Azad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, urges swift justice and support for victims

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and President of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Anantnag district.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Azad extended his sympathies to the affected families and called for stringent action against those responsible.

“The barbaric act of terrorism deserves condemnation in the strongest words,” Azad stated, emphasising the need for unity across all communities to combat such acts of violence.

He also highlighted the importance of providing immediate medical assistance to the injured and ensuring comprehensive support for the victims’ families.

Reaffirming his commitment to peace and stability in the region, Azad urged political parties and citizens alike to stand united in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also paid “heartfelt” condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured ones.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan handle said that the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir is shocking and painful.

“The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is shocking and painful. It is a dastardly and inhuman act which must be condemned unequivocally. Attacking innocent citizens, in this case tourists, is utterly appalling and unpardonable,” the post reads.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their dear ones and my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday “strongly” condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” PM Modi said.

“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha departed for Srinagar in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists. (ANI)