GMC Srinagar’s Neurosurgery Deptt Achieves Remarkable Milestone Performs Over 3000 Life-Saving Surgeries in 10 Months

GMC Srinagar’s Neurosurgery Deptt Achieves Remarkable Milestone

Performs Over 3000 Life-Saving Surgeries in 10 Month

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 10: In a groundbreaking achievement, the Neurosurgery Department at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has successfully performed over 3000 neurosurgical procedures in just 10 months, solidifying its position as a center of excellence in the region.

The department has demonstrated unparalleled dedication, efficiency, and commitment to advanced patient care.

The remarkable journey is a testament to the tireless efforts of its surgical, anesthesia, nursing, and support teams. From brain tumors and spine surgeries to trauma interventions and pediatric neurosurgical cases, the team has handled a wide range of complex procedures with precision and care.

This achievement is not just about numbers — it’s about saving lives and restoring quality of life for thousands of patients.

The department of Neuro surgery runs OPD services in Super speciality Hospital and caters to casualty services in SMHS Hospital providing OPD consultation to 4000 patients monthly besides OPD and OT services.

The department operates round-the-clock, handling emergency cases involving road traffic accidents, head injuries, and critical spinal conditions. The high surgical volume is a reflection of the trust placed by patients not only from Jammu and Kashmir but also from neighboring states.

Despite a high patient load, the GMC neurosurgical team has continued to raise the standard of care through continuous training, teamwork, and adoption of modern surgical techniques. The department’s commitment to excellence has earned it a reputation as a leading center for neurosurgical services in the region.

As the department continues to grow, plans are underway to expand operation theatre facilities, upgrade imaging and navigation technologies, and introduce more sub-specialty services. The GMC Srinagar’s Neurosurgery Department is poised to take its services to new heights, providing world-class care to patients in need.

The Neurosurgery Department at GMC Srinagar has set a remarkable benchmark in the field of neurosurgery, and its achievements serve as an inspiration to healthcare professionals and patients alike.

The Department also runs a Post Doctoral Neurosurgery Training Program (DrNB Neurosurgery) under accreditation by the National Board of Examinations New Delhi since many years and every year the neurosurgeons who pass out from the department add to the pool of limited neurosurgeons across the country.