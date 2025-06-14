GMC Srinagar, JK chapter of Association of Surgeons of India Sgr hold blood donation camp to pay tribute to Ahmedabad air crash victims

As a tribute to the victims of the recent tragic air crash in Gujarat, the Department of Surgery at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Chapter of the Association of Surgeons of India (JAKASI), organized a voluntary blood donation camp on Thursday at SMHS hospital Srinagar.

The initiative was held in association with the Department of Transfusion Medicine (Blood collection Centre), which provided all logistical support and facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the in-house camp. The event served not only as an act of remembrance of the departed souls but also as a means to promote voluntary blood donation (VBD) as a humanitarian responsibility.

The camp was held under the patronage of Prof Iffat Hassan Shah, Principal/dean GMC Srinagar, who inaugurated the drive with an emotive address. In her remarks, she emphasized the vital role of the medical fraternity in responding to disasters and praised the unwavering spirit of healthcare workers who continue to serve selflessly.

The first donor of the day was Prof. Iqbal Saleem Mir, Head of the Department of Surgery and the current Chairman of JAKASI, whose gesture set a profound example of leadership and compassion. His participation highlighted the solidarity and dedication of the surgical community at GMC Srinagar.

Faculty members, senior residents, and junior residents from the Department of Surgery turned out in large numbers to participate in the noble cause. Dozens of units of blood were voluntarily donated, aimed at strengthening the region’s blood reserves and enhancing emergency preparedness.

“This camp is not just a tribute to the departed souls but a reminder of our shared responsibility to care, to give, and to serve,” said Prof. Iqbal Saleem Mir during his concluding remarks.

Dr. Shazia Handoo, Head of the Department of Blood Transfusion Medicine, along with Mohd Ashraf Haqaq, Administrator GMC Srinagar, Dr Andleeb (M.S SMHS Hospital) and Adil Mustafa Bhat, Blood Bank Organiser, played a key role in coordinating the event.

The organizers noted that the event was also a platform to spread awareness about the life-saving impact of voluntary blood donation, especially during crises. It reinforced the message that through compassion and collective action, communities can be strengthened and lives saved.

The Department of Surgery and JAKASI extended their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the Ahmedabad air tragedy and reaffirmed their commitment to continue such service-oriented initiatives in the future.