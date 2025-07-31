GMC Srinagar introduces OMR-based exams for transparency and efficiency

In a significant step towards modernizing its examination process, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has introduced Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based examinations to ensure transparency and quick results in the evaluation process.

To begin with this new initiative, GMC Srinagar today successfully conducted a written examination for senior residency positions in various disciplines.

OMR-based exams minimize the scope for errors or biases, ensuring a transparent evaluation process.

Use of OMR results in Rapid assessment and declaration of results & reduces waiting time for candidates besides timely engagement of selected candidates which maintains the academic calendar without delays.

By adopting OMR-based exams, GMC Srinagar underscores its commitment to maintaining high standards of academic integrity and efficiency.