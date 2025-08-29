GMC Srinagar achieves Accreditation for Postgraduate FNB seats in Pediatric Nephrology

Follow us on

Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, has been granted provisional accreditation by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for two postgraduate FNB seats in Pediatric Nephrology.

This accreditation, valid for a period of five years (July 2025 to June 2030), is a testament to GMC Srinagar’s commitment to academic excellence and providing high-quality medical education.

The accreditation allows the Pediatric Nephrology department of GMC Srinagar to provide postgraduate training facilities for up to two FNB seats each year in the specialty.

This achievement highlights GMC Srinagar’s dedication to advancing medical education and patient care.