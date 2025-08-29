BreakingHealth

GMC Srinagar achieves Accreditation for Postgraduate FNB seats in Pediatric Nephrology

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Follow us on

Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, has been granted provisional accreditation by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for two postgraduate FNB seats in Pediatric Nephrology.

This accreditation, valid for a period of five years (July 2025 to June 2030), is a testament to GMC Srinagar’s commitment to academic excellence and providing high-quality medical education.

The accreditation allows the Pediatric Nephrology department of GMC Srinagar to provide postgraduate training facilities for up to two FNB seats each year in the specialty.

This achievement highlights GMC Srinagar’s dedication to advancing medical education and patient care.

India’s power generating capacity to reach 780GW by FY30 with annual growth of 10%: UBS Report
Khelo India Water Sports Festival: Mohsin Ali, Sajad & Muhammad Hussain bring laurels for J&K
CS extends Diwali greetings to people
Australia defeats India, cinches 6th World Cup Title with Travis Head’s Century
“Daughters of the Country are Scripting Golden future”:CM Omar Abdullah at SKUAST-K Convocation 
Share This Article
Previous Article Jammu-Srinagar NHW to remain closed tomorrow, Traffic Police issues fresh advisory
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Jammu-Srinagar NHW to remain closed tomorrow, Traffic Police issues fresh advisory
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Post Heavy rains: Efforts underway in Sub-Division Paddar to restore road connectivity, essential services
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
SpiceJet Delhi-Srinagar flight faces mid-air emergency, makes priority landing after cabin pressure warning
Breaking City
PM Modi invites Japanese PM Ishiba for AI Impact Summit in India next year
Breaking National