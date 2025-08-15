GMC Handwara to be built at Nutnussa: Health Minister

Srinagar, Aug 14: Health and Medical Education Minister, Sakeena Itoo on Thursday said the Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara will be constructed at Nutnussa after a consensus was reached in meetings with local MLAs, the Advisor to the Chief Minister, and senior officials.Responding to questions on the change of site, Itoo said that before the formation of the present government, the medical college was proposed at Chogal, Handwara. “When this government was not in power, the first letter from us stated that the Chogal site was not suitable. It is a flood-prone area and not feasible for a medical college. Since this government took charge, our focus has been on finding a viable location so the project, which will benefit people and can be completed quickly,” she said.According to Itoo, multiple meetings were held with all MLAs from the district, including in Jammu, in the presence of the CM’s Advisor. “All of them agreed, not just verbally but in writing, that Nutnussa is the right and feasible site for GMC Handwara. The decision is recorded in meeting minutes, and all have signed,” she said.The minister said the proposal process began after the chief engineer was directed to inspect the site and prepare a report. “We decided to visit the spot together with concerned officials. Nasir Sahib, the MLAs, secretaries from the Health Department, and chief engineers from PDD, R&B, and PHE were all present. After inspection, we agreed that Nutnussa is the best site for the medical college. We have little time and want this to be built as soon as possible so that people can benefit,” she added.Itoo said the proposal will now go to the cabinet for approval, after which work will start.When asked about hospital expansion, Itoo said additional beds could be provided if requisitions were sent by the local principal or medical superintendent. She noted that the area has a large catchment and could be expanded in future if needed.On staffing in remote areas near the Line of Control, such as Karnah and Machil, the minister said the government has inherited a shortage of doctors, including consultants. “Since this government took charge, 509 new doctors have been posted to remote areas on the orders of the Chief Minister. Several consultants who were awaiting appointment through the Public Service Commission have also joined and been posted to these areas,” she said.Itoo admitted there is still a shortage of specialists, including gynaecologists, orthopedists and cardiologists, but said the department has a proposal to hire retired consultants so that people in far-flung areas receive better patient care. While residents of Chogal expressed concern over losing the project relocation, people around Nutnussa celebrated the announcement. “Our goal is to start work at the earliest so that people here benefit as soon as possible,” the minister said.