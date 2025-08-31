GMC Handwara leads J&K with highest DNB seat allocation for 2025

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 30: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has approved 24 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats for Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara, which is set to strengthen healthcare services.Officials said the medical college has become the first GMC in J&K to get the highest number of DB seats this year (2025). It has been working to meet the requirements for accreditation, with more inspections expected soon by the NBEMS for diploma seats.Principal GMC Handwara, Prof (Dr) Khurshid Ahmad Wani said they have got accreditation for 24 DNB seats, which include medicine 05, surgery 02, paediatrics 05, pathology 04, pharmacology 02, SPM 02 and anaesthesia 04.Notably, inspections for Emergency Medicine and Family Medicine departments for DNB seats have been conducted, but the assessment is still awaited.In addition to DNB seats, they are expecting diploma seats in gynaecology, anaesthesia, paediatrics and radiology for which inspections have been done and assessments will come within four weeks.We are upgrading the medical college and have been working hard in this direction,” he said.Prof Khurshid said this is a major step towards improving healthcare services in Handwara. “The DNB programme will not only provide advanced training for doctors but also benefit patients by ensuring specialised care in the remote region,” he said.The principal said the GMC is set to grow as a leading academic institute, as patients will benefit through greater accountability and improved medical services.Initiated in 2019-20, the DNB courses have been introduced in District Hospitals and new Government Medical Colleges besides old GMCs and SKIMS to strengthen the institutions, decongest the Government Medical Colleges, and address the shortage of specialists in J&K.The DNB courses were first initiated in five selected District Hospitals and CHCs and after the success, it was replicated in other District Hospitals across J&K. The GMCs and hospitals have seen a rise in the number of DNB seats.An official of the health department said DNB implementation in J&K has increased the caseload, case mix and rational improvement in specialist services, especially in difficult and hard-to-reach areas.He said the DNB model has strengthened rural hospitals and helped to limit referrals, improved quality services across districts where there are no medical colleges.According to officials, the implementation of DNB courses has led to an equitable distribution of healthcare services and manpower, especially in far-flung and hard-to-reach areas.NBEMS is the sole authority to approve and accredit medical colleges and hospitals for DNB seats in India. It sets standards for infrastructure, faculty, and patient load, and manages the accreditation process for institutions seeking to start DNB programmes.