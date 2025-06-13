GMC Handwara conducts first total hip replacement surgery

Srinagar , June 12: The Orthopaedics Department of Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara has successfully conducted its first-ever Total Hip Replacement (THR) surgery on an 18-year-old girl who had been suffering from an untreated hip dislocation for nearly a year.

The complex procedure was performed free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme at the Associated District Hospital, GMC Handwara. Doctors noted that the surgery would have cost the patient over ₹3 lakh in a private hospital.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Assistant Professor Dr Shah Nisar, who was part of the operating team, said, “This surgery marks a new beginning for GMC Handwara. The new Operation Theatre made it possible to perform such an advanced procedure. With 24×7 surgeries now available, we are ready to handle more complex cases locally and reduce the burden on tertiary hospitals.”

The surgery, which lasted more than three hours, was led by Professor Dr Javid Ahmad Bhat, Head of the Orthopaedics Department, Assistant Professors Dr Shah Nisar and Dr Ahsan Wani, Senior Resident Dr Zubair, and OT Technician Abdul Rouf.

The anaesthesia team was headed by Professor Abdul Qayoom, assisted by Dr Masarat. The surgery was further supported by OT Supervisor Habib Ullah, Farooq Ahmad, and other technical staff.

Senior doctors praised the team effort and highlighted the importance of infrastructure. “This surgery would not have been possible without the support of the new hospital building. At the existing operation theatre, such an advanced procedure could never have been conducted.”

He further added, “Despite various issues related to the new building, the Principal of GMC Handwara, Professor Khurshid Ahmad Wani, stood strong and fought against all odds to secure it. His determination made this milestone a reality.”

Doctors also stressed that this success represents more than just a single procedure. “We are focused on building a system that meets national healthcare standards. This is just the beginning of a new chapter in GMC Handwara’s journey,” they said.

Locals welcomed the development, calling it a hopeful sign for the area’s healthcare. Mohammad Yousuf, a resident of Handwara, said, “People used to travel long distances for such surgeries. Now, with services like this available in our own district, it’s a huge relief for common people.”

Shazia Begum, another resident, said, “This is a very good step for our area. The doctors are sincere and skilled. We finally feel we have a hospital that can take care of serious health issues right here.”

The hospital administration called the surgery a symbol of transformation. With a fully functional modern OT section and round-the-clock surgical services, GMC Handwara is now preparing to take on more high-level cases in the coming months.

The family of the patient also expressed deep gratitude to the entire medical team and hospital leadership for the successful surgery and care provided during the treatment.