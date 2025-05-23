GMC Anantnag rolls out free diagnostic services for pregnant women, children

Srinagar, May 22: Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag on Thursday rolled out free diagnostic services for pregnant women and children up to age of one year at M&CCH Sherbagh.

An official of GMC Anantnag said the initiative will be implemented under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) scheme of the National Health Mission (NHM).

The medical college has also issued an order which said that the diagnostic services for the aforementioned categories will be provided free of cost in the interest of patient care.

“It is pertinent to mention here that due requisitions should be directed to in-charge stores M&CCH from time to time as per the consumption,” the order said.

The move aims to benefit underprivileged patients and reduce out-of-pocket expenditures for those who use maternity and child health services at the government facility.

I/C Medical Superintendent, MMABM, an associated hospital of GMC Anantnag said this is a significant step aimed at strengthening maternal and child healthcare services.

“Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag has undertaken several proactive measures to enhance patient care and establish itself as a leading medical institution in south Kashmir. The goal is to ensure that patients receive quality treatment locally, without the need to travel to Srinagar,” the MS said.

Meanwhile, civil society and patients from south Kashmir have expressed gratitude to principal GMC Anantnag for her timely intervention in resolving the issue related to the JSSK scheme at the medical college.

“Your commitment to the welfare of patients and smooth functioning of the institution is truly commendable,” a local resident said.