GMC Anantnag performs palliative stenting for cancer patient

Anantnag, June 15: The Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag has performed palliative stenting for esophageal cancer on a patient, with the procedure done outside the operation theater using Non-Operating Room Anaesthesia (NORA) by the team from the Department of General Medicine, Gastroenterology division.

Dr. Mushkoor Ahmad Beigh, HoD General Medicine said that palliative stenting of a 70-year-old female with esophageal cancer was performed at GMC Anantnag by the Department of General Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology.

He said that the patient could not be operated on due to the advanced nature of the disease and did not tolerate chemoradiotherapy.

“A team of doctors treated a patient who presented with an inability to take anything per oral. It was planned to perform palliative esophageal stenting, which was provided to the patient free of cost under Ayushman Bharat,” HoD added.

He said that the GMC Anantnag is the only Medical College of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, among the newly established Medical Colleges, where this procedure has been performed.

Dr Showkat Shifa, Media Coordinator GMC Anantnag said the procedure was conducted by Dr. Mushkoor Ahmad Beigh, HOD General Medicine, and his team, which included Dr. Muzaffar Mir (Gastroenterologist), and was assisted by Tariq, Layeeq, Asif, Miss Jozia, and Farooq Malik.

“It is worth mentioning that the procedure was performed outside the operation theater under NORA (Non-Operating Room Anaesthesia), which is a great advancement for a peripherally located health care institution,” Dr. Shifa said.

The media coordinator said that the Principal and Dean of GMC Anantnag, Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb, and the Department of Anesthesiology, headed by Dr. Anjum Shamim, have played a crucial role in starting NORA at GMC Anantnag.

“Under NORA, GMC Anantnag has started ERCP, other endoscopic procedures, sedation for psychiatric patients using IV anesthetics, etc., which is a great boost to the peripheral health care system within the available limited resources,” he said.

The Principal and Dean of GMC Anantnag congratulated the team of doctors for performing this demanding procedure and added that the team has played an important role in bringing hope to the hopeless.