GMC Anantnag performs first-ever cochlear implant surgery

Anantnag, Aug 30: Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag has achieved a significant milestone in healthcare by successfully performing its first-ever cochlear implantation surgery, bringing advanced medical facilities closer to the people of south Kashmir.The Cochlear Implant (CI) is a technological advancement designed to treat severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss by directly stimulating the auditory nerve, bypassing the conventional outer and middle ear pathway.The system consists of two parts: an internal implant and an external sound processor. The implant includes an electrode array, a receiver coil with a magnet, and a stimulator. The surgery, performed under general anaesthesia, involves lifting the temporalis flap, performing a cortical mastoidectomy, identifying facial landmarks, creating a posterior tympanotomy, and inserting the electrode array through the round window or cochleostomy into the cochlea.Cochlear implant programmes have been running in India for the past 30 years. GMC Anantnag recently initiated its program under the Department of ENT, supported by an audiological team led by Munaza Lone, with mentorship from Prof Dr Prem Sagar of AIIMS Delhi.Dr Aamir Yousuf, HOD ENT, told Rising Kashmir that for children with congenital severe to profound hearing loss, early implantation is critical, as the brain’s neural plasticity is highest during the first 18 months of life.He said the surgeries at GMC Anantnag were successfully performed on two children, aged 5 and 8 years, offering them a chance for restored hearing and improved speech and language development.“We have launched a dedicated Cochlear Implant Clinic at GMC Anantnag, to be held every Friday. The clinic will provide comprehensive evaluation, surgical planning, post-operative mapping, and rehabilitation for patients,” he said.HoD ENT said that Munaza Hameed Lone, Audiologist and Speech-Language Pathologist, played a key role during surgery by performing Neural Response Telemetry (NRT), an advanced intraoperative assessment that ensured accurate electrode placement within the cochlea.“The procedure was enhanced with SMARTNAV technology, allowing real-time monitoring of electrode placement and insertion speed,” he added.Dr Salman Khursheed, Assistant Professor, ENT, thanked the anaesthesia team led by Dr Anjum Shamim, the operation theatre staff, radiology team, Cochlear India, and DEIC for their early intervention support and dedication. Special mention was made of Prof Sajad Qazi, Senior ENT Surgeon, whose expertise in complex ENT surgeries laid the foundation for specialised programmes.The entire team also expressed appreciation to Prof Dr Rukhsana Najeeb, Principal GMC Anantnag. They said her vision and support made this achievement possible.