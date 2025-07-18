BreakingSports

Global Tennis Cricket League (GTCL) Selection Trials to be held at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar on July 20

Amin Pathan, Chairman of the Global Tennis Cricket League (GTCL), announced that a grand edition of this league will be organized in Sharjah, UAE.

The league will feature the participation of several renowned cricket players and celebrated film personalities, making the event more exciting and glamorous. The tournament will see six teams from India and four international teams competing.

The league is primarily being organized to scout and promote talented players from across the country and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills on an international stage.

The league is scheduled to be held in September in Sharjah (UAE). Each match in the tournament will be played in a 10-over format. The league matches will be broadcast live on major television channels. To form the six Indian teams, selection trials are being conducted in 30 major cities across India.

GTCL Chairman Amin Pathan informed that selection trials will be held on July 20 at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, starting at 8:30 AM. Players can register offline at the ground on the day of the trials. Those participating are required to bring their own cricket bat. After the trials, selected players will be drafted into teams through a formal drafting process.

