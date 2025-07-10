Global scholars converge to explore evolving landscape of Urdu poetry

Ganderbal, July 09: A Two-Day International Conference on the theme “Urdu Shairi: Riwayat, Jidat aur Asri Taqaazay” was inaugurated today at Government Degree College, Ganderbal, under the aegis of Department of Urdu.According to a statement issued here, the event witnessed an intellectually vibrant atmosphere where scholars, poets, and researchers from across India and abroad came together online/o line to explore the depth and dynamism of Urdu poetry.The ceremony began with Prof. Nusrat Nabi, who gracefully anchored the session and set the tone for the proceedings. In her introductory remarks, she reflected on how the Urdu literary tradition has long served as a mirror to the region’s cultural richness and collective sensibilities.The inaugural session was graced by Shantmanu, IAS, Financial Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, who served as the Chief Guest on the occasion.In his inaugural address, Shantmanu emphasised the integration of cultural and literary literacy into contemporary education, highlighting Urdu as not merely a language, but a medium of poetic imagination, emotional intelligence, and social awareness. He commended the institution for hosting a forum of international relevance and appreciated the Department of Urdu for its role in preserving the region’s linguistic heritage and civilizational ethos.Principal GDC Ganderbal, Prof. (Dr.) Fouzia Fatima, started the session with a warm welcome, reflecting both pride and purpose. She emphasized the academic significance of the conference in the present literary and cultural landscape and reiterated the institution’s commitment to nurturing platforms that inspire dialogue and critical thinking.Dr. Jamsheeda Akhter, Head, Department of Urdu and Organising Secretary of the Conference, apprised the gathering of the thematic relevance of the conference and its intended objective to promote academic engagement and cultural dialogue in the context of contemporary literary discourse. She informed the audience that, in response to the Call for Papers, the conference witnessed an overwhelming academic interest, with over 120 abstracts, including two international entries.Dr. Akhter further elaborated that presentations would be conducted over a period of two days as per the scheduled technical sessions, and that the evaluative feedback received from the observers would be utilised for the selection of quality papers to be considered for publication in a proposed edited academic volume. The Keynote Address was delivered by Prof. Khawaja Mohammad Ikramuddin, Professor at the Centre of Indian Languages, School of Languages, Literature and Culture Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.Adding an international dimension to the event, a special address was delivered online by Prof. Muhayyo Abdur Akhmonov from Tashkent State University, Uzbekistan, who offered a global perspective on Urdu poetry, highlighting its universal literary appeal across cultures and geographies.