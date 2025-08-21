“Global context of our meeting is evolving geopolitical situation, shifting trade landscape”: Jaishankar in Moscow

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed preparations for the annual summit later this year.

Speaking at the meeting, Jaishankar said, “Today’s meeting gives an occasion to discuss our political relations as well and also our bilateral ties. ..We now prepare for the annual summit at the end of the year. Our leaders have always given us guidance to take forward our special strategic relationship.”

He noted that the two sides engaged in extensive discussions on bilateral cooperation. “We discussed a lot of issues in our bilateral cooperation and found a lot of solutions as well. I want to take bilateral discussions forward so that we have the maximum outcomes when we have the annual summit,” Jaishankar added.

Placing the talks in a wider international context, he said, “The global context for our meeting is provided by the evolving geopolitical situation, shifting economic trade landscape, and our shared goal is to maximise our complementarity.”

Lavrov, welcoming Jaishankar for the discussions, highlighting the role of multilateral groupings in shaping the world order. “…This is a multipolar system of international relations with an increasing role played by SCO, BRICS and G20…I hope for fruitful talks today,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

The talks also took place against the backdrop of expanding economic cooperation between the two countries. Russia and India trade turnover surged 700 per cent over the past 5 years and New Delhi is now in the top 3 of Russian trading partners, said Deputy PM Denis Manturov after meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a post on X, the Russian Embassy in India wrote, “Russia-India trade turnover SURGED #700% over the past 5 years.”

“India is now in the TOP 3 of Russian trading partners, says Russian Deputy PM Denis Manturov” after meeting with EAM Jaishankar, the post added.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Russia. Apart from co-chairing IRIGC-TEC, the External Affairs Minister will address the India-Russia Business Forum meeting in Moscow.

Earlier, on his official visit to Moscow, EAM paid his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, laying a wreath in memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the Great Patriotic War, which began on June 22, 1941, when German troops launched a surprise attack on the Soviet Union during World War-II, and ended on May 8, 1945, when Germany surrendered.

He also participated in the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). Jaishankar said that the IRIGC is a key mechanism to prepare for the Annual Summit, which is expected to be held by the end of this year.

He also noted that bilateral trade in goods between India and Russia has increased more than five-fold from USD 13 billion in 2021 to USD 68 billion in 2024-25, and the trade imbalance should be addressed urgently.

P”We are meeting here after about 10 months since the last Session in November 2024 in New Delhi, and I think this is perhaps the shortest interval between the two sessions that we have ever had. Over the last four years, our bilateral trade in goods has increased, as you have noted, more than five-fold from USD 13 billion in 2021 to USD 68 billion in 2024-25, and it continues to grow,” Jaishankar said.

“However, a major trade imbalance has accompanied the growth; it has increased from USD 6.6 billion to USD 58.9 billion, which is about nine times. So we need to address that urgently,” he added.

“Co-chaired an extremely productive 26th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation IRIGC-TEC along with First DPM Denis Manturov of Russia today. We had detailed discussions on our cooperation in a wide-ranging arena, including the trade & economic sector, agriculture, energy, industries, skilling, mobility, education and culture. As we meet in the backdrop of a complex geopolitical situation, we made the following suggestions to make the IRIGIC-TEC an even more efficient catalyst for deepening our economic cooperation,” Jaishankar wrote on X. (ANI)