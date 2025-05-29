Girls Kabaddi Tournament Concludes in Zone Hardpanzoo

Srinagar, May 28: In a spirited display of athleticism and empowerment, the Department of Youth Services and Sports, Zone Hardpanzoo, successfully conducted a three-day Inter-School Kabaddi Tournament for Girls from May 26 to May 28. The event, held at the zonal level, witnessed enthusiastic participation from several government and private schools across the region.

The tournament was inaugurated by the Headmaster of HS Arizal, joined by Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, Incharge Activity ZPEO Hardpanzoo, and Tasaduk Hussain, Overall Incharge, along with other zonal officials. The dignitaries lauded the initiative for promoting physical health, discipline, and confidence among schoolgirls. Throughout the competition, young athletes demonstrated remarkable spirit, coordination, and tactical prowess. The final match in the U/14 category saw IEI Arizal defeat HS Arizal with a commanding 10–5 win to secure the title. In the U-17 category, HS Dachan emerged victorious by defeating HSS Hardpanzoo with a score of 15–5, while in the U-19 category, HSS Drung narrowly triumphed over HSS Hardpanzoo with a tight 9–8 finish. At the closing ceremony, the Headmaster of HS Arizal praised the athletes, saying, “This tournament has brought to light the immense talent and tenacity of our young girls. Their performance, even in tough conditions, is truly inspiring. We must continue to create opportunities for them to excel.”