Girl killed, several injured as gusty windstorms wreak havoc across Kashmir

Srinagar, May19: A young girl lost her life and three others were injured when a massive alpine tree crashed onto their tent in the high-altitude forests of Keller, in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, late Sunday night. The victims, all residents of Rajouri, had been camping in the Gadder Chowan forest area when violent gusts, triggered by a sudden windstorm, ravaged the region.

The deceased has been identified as Sobiya Riyaz. The injured—Mohammad Riyaz, Rubeena, and Saima Kounsar Jan—were rushed to a nearby medical facility with varying degrees of injuries.

“The group had sought shelter in a tent amid the dense forest when the storm intensified, bringing down trees and debris,” said Mohammad Ashraf, a local resident.

The incident forms part of a larger wave of destruction that swept across Kashmir Valley from north to south, leaving behind a trail of damaged infrastructure, uprooted trees, and broken lives.

In Srinagar including Karanagar, Qamarwari and other areas, strong winds ripped tin sheets from rooftops, shattered glass hoardings, and brought down massive signboards onto parked vehicles and pavements.

Several people suffered injuries due to flying debris and collapsing structures. At least five were hospitalised in Srinagar and Anantnag, though none were reported to be in critical condition.

Houseboats on the iconic Dal and Nigeen lakes sustained substantial damage as strong winds battered the water bodies late Sunday evening. Inhabitants demanded compensation from the government as they claimed huge losses.

Apple orchards and nurseries in Budgam, Pulwama, Baramulla, and Tangmarg were ravaged. In the Karewa belt of Pulwama, farmer Bashir Ahmed stood beside his devastated nursery.

“All the newly planted apple saplings have been uprooted. We are staring at financial ruin. My losses are over ₹25 lakh,” he said, demanding urgent compensation from the government.

The storm damaged rooftops of mosques and homes alike. In Batpora, Chadoora (Budgam), the minaret of the historic Jamia Masjid was severely damaged. In Buderkote, Tangmarg, the rooftop of Masjid Shareef was ripped off.

In Choon, Khansahib (Budgam) due to collapse of a commercial complex blocked a main road near the local hospital.

In Ganie Mohalla, Budgam, the rooftop of Ghulam Jeelani Ganie’s house was completely blown off.

In Bandi Market in Uri, roof structures owned by Abdul Rashid Mughal, Majid Ahmad Mughal, Rafayat Mughal, and Ishfaq Hafiz suffered extensive damage.

The Chandilora Market in Tangmarg and Dungdara Kreeri also reported storm damage, while Gole Market in Karan Nagar, Srinagar, witnessed severe destruction due to wind-borne debris.

The road to CHC Kakapora in Pulwama was blocked by fallen trees, and houses such as that of Fayaz Ahmad Thokar in Pingalgam, Kakapora were left in tatters, their rooftops destroyed.

In Baramulla, Government Higher Secondary Schools have appealed to authorities to remove ageing poplar trees near the premises, citing a growing threat to student safety following structural damage to school buildings.

The Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) reported damage to dozens of distribution transformers and snapped transmission lines across Kupwara, Anantnag, Bandipora, and Ganderbal, leading to prolonged outages.

Vehicles parked along streets in Budgam were crushed by fallen branches and debris. The damage ranged from shattered windshields to dented roofs. District administrations across the Valley have initiated ground-level assessments and are collecting detailed reports from all affected tehsils.

In a late night statement, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, said that emergency response teams, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were on high alert and working round the clock to clear blocked roads and restore basic services.

“Restoration of essential services is underway on a war footing,” he said.

SDRF Spokesman told Rising Kashmir that SDRF teams were deployed in multiple districts for immediate response. Teams from Baramulla cleared the road near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, while another unit in Budgam reopened the Narkara road after trees had obstructed movement.

“In addition to relief operations, SDRF sub-components in Gund carried out daily training drills focused on chainsaw and rope rescue techniques, preparing for recurring emergencies in the region,” he added.

Director Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is a possibility of intermittent light rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds at many places across the region on 19th May, particularly towards the late afternoon.

“From 20th to 23rd May, the weather is expected to remain generally hot and dry. However, there is a chance of a brief spell of rain at isolated locations, mainly during the late afternoon hours,” he said.

Dr Mukhtar said that between 24th and 27th May, the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy, with the possibility of brief spells of rain or thundershowers during this period.