Girl dies, 3 injured after tree falls on tent due to gusty winds in South Kashmir’s Shopian

A girl died and three others were injured after a tree fell on a tent in the Keller area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Monday.

An official told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the incident took place in the forest area of Gadder Chowan in Keller when an alpine tree fell on the tent due to gusty winds.

He said that the girl identified as Sobiya Riyaz died while three others identified as Mohd Riyaz, Rubeena, Saima kounsar were injured in the incident.

They are the residents of Rajouri and were currently putting up in a tent in the Gadder forests of Keller—(KNO)

