GIF-NIT Sgr signs MoU with MSME-TDC to boost entrepreneurship, skill dev

Srinagar, Jul 19: The Greenovator Incubation Foundation (GIF) at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the MSME Technology Development Centre, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India.The MoU aims to jointly conduct entrepreneurship and skill development programs for youth and aspiring innovators.As per the agreement, both institutions will collaborate on designing and delivering training programs, product development initiatives, prototyping projects, and incubation activities. This collaboration will leverage shared infrastructure, technical expertise, and mentorship.Selected teams will receive support through co-working spaces, startup guidance, and commercialisation pathways. The two institutions have also committed to conducting quarterly reviews, tracking progress, and exchanging resources to foster innovation and advance joint research and development outcomes.The MoU also ensures extended access to the labs and technical facilities of both organisations for unemployed youth and students from various institutions. This initiative aims to expand opportunities for hands-on learning, skill acquisition, and early-stage venture development.The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr Shahid Abbas Mir (CEO, GIF NIT Srinagar), Dr. Ashwin Dhivakar (Assistant Director, MSME-TDC Extension Centre, Srinagar), Mr Ajaz Hussain (Faculty/Nodal Officer, ESDP, MSME-TDC Extension Centre, Srinagar), Mr Waseem Ahmad Mir (Data Entry Operator cum Office Assistant, GIF NIT Srinagar), and Mr Irshad Gani (Office Administrator, MSME-TDC Extension Centre, Srinagar).In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, welcomed the collaboration and emphasised the role of institutions in driving regional development.”Through this partnership, NIT Srinagar reaffirms its commitment to building an innovation-led, entrepreneurship-driven environment. By aligning with the MSME sector, we hope to channel our academic strengths to create real-world impact and empower the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Prof Kanaujia said.Institute’s Registrar, Prof Atikur Rehman, said this MoU is an important step in connecting academic knowledge with practical innovation. We are committed to offering our students and local youth opportunities that prepare them not only for jobs but also for leadership roles in the startup ecosystem, he added.