Ghulam Nabi Azad Visits Family of Late Basharat Ahmad Khan, Former Deputy Director General Doordarshan 

Srinagar, July 26: In a poignant gesture, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad visited the grieving family of his late friend Basharat Ahmad Khan, Formal Deputy Director General of Doordarshan, today to offer condolences.

The high-profile visit, which took place at the family’s residence, saw Azad, a prominent political figure and ex-Chief Minister, consoling the bereaved amid an outpouring of emotions. Khan, a revered broadcasting legend who passed away recently, left an indelible mark on Kashmir’s media landscape with his creativity, leadership, and dedication over decades.

Azad, who shared a deep bond with Khan from their student days, was visibly moved as he embraced family members and offered prayers for the departed soul’s eternal peace.

In a widely circulated social media post two days ago, the former Chief Minister hailed Khan as a pillar of Doordarshan, admired for his honesty, integrity, and visionary work that shaped public broadcasting in the region.

The visit, underscored Azad’s commitment to supporting the family through their irreparable loss, reinforcing his stature as a compassionate leader in times of sorrow.