Ghulam Nabi Azad expresses grief over loss of lives in Kishtwar Cloudburst

Former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by a cloudburst at Chositi in Kishtwar district.

In a condolence message, Azad said, “My heart goes out for those who lost their loved ones in such a devastating cloudburst. I expect that the district administration will leave no stone unturned in rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance and treatment to the injured and affected people.”

Azad also urged the administration to expedite rehabilitation measures for those affected and extend every form of support to help them rebuild their lives.

CS sets target of 1000 households a month for each Discom under PM Surya Ghar Yojana
FCS&CA recovers Rs.15k fine from 13 erring shopkeepers; seals 01 Mutton shop & 02 Tea stalls
DPS Srinagar celebrates International Women’s Day
Union Home, Health Secys chair high-level meet to enhance safety of healthcare professionals
“Virat was so laser focused, expecting more fireworks from him”: AB de Villiers
ACB arrests JE RDD for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 in Shopian 
PM Modi assures assistance after massive cloudburst hits Kishtwar
