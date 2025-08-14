Ghulam Nabi Azad expresses grief over loss of lives in Kishtwar Cloudburst

Former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by a cloudburst at Chositi in Kishtwar district.

In a condolence message, Azad said, “My heart goes out for those who lost their loved ones in such a devastating cloudburst. I expect that the district administration will leave no stone unturned in rescue and relief operations and ensure all possible assistance and treatment to the injured and affected people.”

Azad also urged the administration to expedite rehabilitation measures for those affected and extend every form of support to help them rebuild their lives.