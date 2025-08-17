BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Ghulam Nabi Azad expresses grief over loss of lives in Kathua cloudburst 

RK Online Desk
Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday expressed  grief on loss of lives & property due to devastating cloud burst in Kathua district.

In a post on X, Ghulam Nabi Azad , former Union Minister & Ex. chief minister has expressed his heartfelt grief on the loss of life and property due to the devastating cloud burst in Kathua.

“Deeply anguished by the tragic cloudburst in Kathua that has claimed lives and left many injured. My heartfelt condolences to the the the bereaved families and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. I urge the administration to extend every possible assistance to those affected.” said Azad.

