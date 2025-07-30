GGM Science College hosts awareness session under Viksit Bharat Yuva connect programme

Jammu, July 29: In line with the objectives of the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme (VBYCP) and as part of the broader Cluster University of Jammu’s initiative, Government Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College, Jammu, organized an impactful Awareness Session on Government Initiatives and Youth-Centric Opportunities to empower students with knowledge about various government-led programs designed to shape India’s future.A statement issued here said that the event was led by Dr. Ravika Arora, Convener, Viksit Bharat Committee of the college, under the overall supervision and guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Romesh Kumar Gupta, Principal of the college. The session covered a wide range of government initiatives and schemes focused on youth skilling and development, including, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, NIPUN Bharat Mission, National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), PM Internship Programmes and Research and Innovation Opportunities like, INSPIRE (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research, DRDO Scholarship for Girls, Other fellowships and startup-based initiatives In his message to the students, Prof. (Dr.) Romesh Kumar Gupta, Principal of the college, said that that, India’s youth hold the power to shape the future of our nation. Initiatives like Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect inspire students to dream big, develop skills and contribute meaningfully to the vision of a self-reliant, developed India. Dr. Ravika Arora, while addressing the gathering, highlighted, that the government has launched numerous schemes dedicated to the growth, skill development, and research potential of our youth. Awareness is the first step towards empowerment.