GGM Science College celeberates ‘National Statistics Day’

Jammu, June 29: Government Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science College, Jammu, celebrated National Statistics Day with great enthusiasm and academic spirit under the overall supervision of Dr. Romesh Kumar Gupta, Principal of the College.The event was graced by Dr. Munish Kumar Sharma, Professor and Head Division of Statistics and CS, of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu, as the Guest of Honour. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sharma underscored the indispensable role of statistics in modern research and governance. He added that Statistics is not just about numbers; it is a powerful tool that helps us decode complex social and scientific realities, thereby enabling informed decision-making for sustainable development. He further encouraged students to view statistics as an essential part of every discipline, vital for analysing trends, solving real-world problems, and contributing meaningfully to society.In his address, Dr. Romesh Kumar Gupta, Principal of GGM Science College, added that the day is observed annually across the country, to commemorates the birth anniversary of the eminent statistician Prof. P.C. Mahalanobis to highlights the critical role of statistics in nation-building and policy formulation. Dr. Gupta in his address emphasized the significance of the day in cultivating a statistical mindset among students. He shared, that it is indeed a proud moment for GGM Science College as we have the honour to start Statistics as a minor subject under the FYUG programme from this academic session. This initiative is a step towards equipping the students with multidisciplinary skills and analytical tools necessary for today’s rapidly evolving academic and professional landscapes. The celebration concluded with an engaging interactive session where students actively discussed the applications of statistics in diverse fields, reinforcing the discipline’s relevance to academics, research, and national progress.