Germany announces Gaza air bridge, signals pressure on Israel

The German government has unveiled an immediate plan to establish a humanitarian air bridge to Gaza in cooperation with Jordan, while signalling potential measures to pressure Israel to alleviate the dire humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

Following a meeting of the federal security cabinet on Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Berlin will immediately begin implementing the air bridge plan.

He added that Defence Minister Boris Pistorius will closely coordinate the operation with France and the United Kingdom, both of which have expressed readiness to participate, according to the German news agency.

Simultaneously, the Chancellor stated that his government reserves the right to take specific steps toward Israel to increase pressure for improved humanitarian access, noting that the security cabinet discussed available options without taking a final decision.

“We reserve the right to take such measures,” Merz said, adding that any German action would be presented as a proposal to the European Commission, while decisions regarding arms exports fall under the authority of the classified Federal Security Council.

He indicated that Berlin would await the outcome of Foreign Minister Johann Fadeful’s upcoming visit to the region on Thursday–potentially joined by his British and French counterparts–before deciding on further steps. (ANI/WAM)

