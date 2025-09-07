BreakingSports

General Bipin Rawat Memorial Kashmir Hockey League 2025 kicks off in Srinagar

 The Indian Army, in collaboration with Saving the Future NGO and the Jammu & Kashmir Hockey Association, has kick-started the General Bipin Rawat Memorial Kashmir Hockey League 2025 at the Polo Ground, Srinagar, under the Indian Army’s Operation Sadbhavana initiative.

The tournament is dedicated to the memory of General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, honouring his vision of youth engagement, peace-building, and strengthening community bonds through sports.
Indian women’s hockey team player Gurjit Kaur kick-started the tournament and interacted with players, motivating them to perform at their best.
Speaking on the occasion, Gurjit told ANI, “This is a very good initiative. Many players will get the opportunity to showcase their talent. More tournaments like this should be conducted.”
A total of 16 hockey teams from across Kashmir are participating in this prestigious tournament, representing districts and colleges including, Amar Singh College, Sri Pratap College, AAA Degree College Bemina, Government College for Women MA Road, Baramulla Reds, Srinagar, Pulwama, Kupwara, Baramulla Blues, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Khelo India Centre Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and Budgam.
The two-week-long league promises high-intensity matches, celebrating sportsmanship and the unifying power of youth in the Valley.
Speaking about the significance of the tournament, Robin Singh of Baramulla Reds highlighted the positive impact of sports in the region, “As you know, this tournament is organised by the Army in the name of General Bipin Rawat. Teams from different districts come here to play, and the Army supports everything, including funding.”
“We get a benefit from this tournament, that our youth stay away from drugs. They get more benefits from sports. Sports can help them secure a job in the future, and through sports, our players stay away from drugs,” he added.
“There are already 2-3 tournaments going on here. Our association organises tournaments every year. We also want more tournaments, more players should come and get jobs in the future,” he noted. (ANI)

