GDC Samba champions women’s empowerment with inclusive panel event

Jammu, April 17: In a progressive stride towards gender equality, Pt. Prem Nath Dogra Government Degree College, Samba, Thursday hosted a dynamic panel discussion and felicitation ceremony titled “Building a More Inclusive Future—Empowering the Women of Jammu and Kashmir.”
The event began with the ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a warm welcome from Principal Prof. (Dr) Twinkle Suri, who reaffirmed the college’s commitment to nurturing socially conscious and empowered youth. Chief Guest Dr Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Director of Colleges, stressed the need for a supportive academic environment where women are encouraged to lead. He highlighted the fusion of knowledge and skill development as key to true empowerment. Special Invitee and chair of the panel, Kuwarni Dr Ritu Singh, underscored inclusivity as a civic responsibility, not a favour. She called on youth to foster compassion, respect, and equality, and pledged support to develop GDC Samba into a hub for skill-building, especially in local crafts and agro-enterprise. The panel featured–Payal Saraf, entrepreneur and interior designer, who urged young women to pursue their passions with confidence, making use of government start-up schemes. Mitali Gupta, nutritionist, who spoke on the power of nutrition and hygiene in building physical and emotional resilience. Himani Parihar, Munsif Samba, who provided critical insights into women’s legal rights, safety, and the importance of awareness around free legal aid and cyber protections. A signature campaign on empowerment, wellness, and inclusivity was launched, encouraging students to pledge for a more just and equal society. Outstanding female students and dedicated non-teaching staff were felicitated by Take One Television and the Social Welfare Department for their achievements and service. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Associate Professor Sarabpreet Kour and a stirring rendition of the National Anthem. With robust infrastructure, over 1600 students, and growing academic-industry linkages, GDC Samba continues its march towards inclusive excellence and meaningful societal impact.

 

