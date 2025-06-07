GDC Ramkote launches cleanliness drive in college campus

Jammu, June 06: To promote environmental awareness and sustainable practices, the NSS Unit of Government Degree College Ramkote Friday organised a cleanliness drive as a part of a series of ac-tivities planned by the college to observe World Environment Day.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from NSS volunteers, college staff and faculty mem-bers under the inspiring guidance of the college Principal Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Kumar Koul. The cleanli-ness drive was carried out on and around the college campus. The volunteers cleaned classrooms, corridors, gardens and surrounding areas. They removed litter, weeded out unwanted growth and planted saplings to enhance the greenery of the campus. The event concluded with a solemn pledge by all participants to uphold cleanliness and adopt eco-friendly habits in their daily lives.