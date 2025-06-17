Breaking

GDC Baramulla hosts media festival 2025

The Department of Media Studies at Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla on Tuesday organised Media Festival 2025, showcasing student creativity, storytelling, and media literacy.

 

In a statement, GDC Baramulla said that the festival began with screenings of student-made promotional videos, followed by a formal inaugural session. Dr. Danish Nabi welcomed the participants, and the Principal of GDC Baramulla highlighted the role of media education in shaping dialogue and responsible storytelling.

 

The event featured a range of competitions including short film screenings, a photography contest, a photo exhibition, and an open theatre segment. Noted filmmaker Ronaq Zahoor, who judged the film competition, praised the originality and depth of the student work.

 

Winners were announced in feature writing, photography, photo essay, and film categories. Students from institutions across the Valley participated, and several entries tackled socially relevant themes with creativity and insight.

 

The valedictory session included an open mic, prize distribution, and a vote of thanks by Prof. Tariq Chalkoo, who noted the blend of academic learning and creative exploration. Students expressed gratitude for the platform, calling the festival both purposeful and empowering.

 

The event reaffirmed the department’s commitment to fostering critical thinking and creative media practices among young learners.

