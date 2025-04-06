GCOE Sgr kick-starts Fit India movement-2025

Srinagar, April 05: Government College of Education Srinagar Saturday kick-started the Fit India Movement (Men/Women) 2025 with an inspiring event promoting physical fitness and wellness across the campus.

The run was officially flagged-off by Director Colleges Higher Education Department (HED), Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Aijaz Bashir, along with Dr. Seema Naz, Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges. As many as 100 students of various colleges of the city participated in the event. The run commenced from the main gate of the host college, passed through M. A. Road, Dalgate and culminated at Nehru Park Srinagar. On the occasion, participants were encouraged to engage in physical exercises and wellness discussions to enhance their understanding of holistic health. Students from both male and female categories participated actively in the event, reflecting the institution’s commitment to promoting fitness among all sections of the community.

This event was a great step towards fostering a culture of fitness and healthy living in academic institutions, with both Director Colleges Higher Education and Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges playing pivotal roles in driving this message forward. On the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz said that the initiative is aligned with the goals of the Fit India Movement, aiming to encourage citizens, especially the younger generation, to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives. By focusing on both male and female participants, the event emphasizes fitness as an inclusive, essential aspect of life, breaking down gender barriers in physical wellness activities.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from both male and female students, as well as faculty and staff members, reflecting the institution’s commitment to fostering a culture of health and wellness, he added. Prof. (Dr.) Seema said that this initiative aligns with the broader objectives of the Fit India Movement, aiming to inspire individuals to prioritize their health and lead active lifestyles. GCOE’s active involvement serves as a model for educational institutions, highlighting the role of academia in national health campaigns.

Dr. Seema also emphasized the importance of staying fit and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, urging participants to continue with their fitness journeys beyond the event. The Fit India Movement event at GCOE, with its widespread participation and strong leadership, served as an inspiration for all attendees to prioritize their health and fitness.