GCOE Jmu’s NCORD committee stages street play on drug abuse

Jammu, Aug 06: The NCORD (National Committee on Drug Control) Committee of Government College of Education, Canal Road, Jammu, under the guidance of Principal Dr. Jyoti Parihar toda organised a street play titled “Nashe Ki Adaalat”.According to a statement issued here, the event, part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and the 79th Independence Day celebrations, aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and promote a healthy, addiction-free lifestyle.Through compelling performances and storytelling, students highlighted the social and legal consequences of substance abuse and the importance of rehabilitation, community support and shared responsibility in addressing this issue.Principal Dr. Jyoti Parihar appreciated the NCORD Committee and participating students for their dedication to promoting social awareness and contributing to nation-building. She affirmed the college’s commitment to national campaigns like Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.Special appreciation was extended to Prof. Ramzan Ali (Convener, NCORD Committee), Prof. Roopa Kumari, Dr. Shalini Sharma and Dr. Ambica Kumari for organising the event. Senior faculty including Prof. Sunanda Rani, Prof. Anuradha Choudhary, Dr. Sushma Bala and Dr. Shallu Jasrotia were also present.