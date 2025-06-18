GCC delegation calls on CM Omar Abdullah 

A delegation from the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC), J&K, today called on the Chief Minister and highlighted several issues of public importance.

Led by Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, retired IAS officer, the delegation raised concerns regarding the need to improve district healthcare, reduce unnecessary referrals to tertiary hospitals, and strengthen cancer care facilities.

The delegation also emphasized the importance of increased investment in the agriculture sector, promotion of vertical farming and innovation, and strict control over the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

In the education sector, the GCC called for enhanced focus on teacher training, introduction of STEM and AI-related courses, and the promotion of Urdu teaching in relevant regions.

Issues related to strengthening startups, expanding vocational training, encouraging MSME-based employment, and addressing traffic bottlenecks on Srinagar city roads were also flagged during the meeting.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that all genuine concerns would be addressed on priority.