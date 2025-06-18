Breaking

GCC delegation calls on CM Omar Abdullah 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

A delegation from the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC), J&K, today called on the Chief Minister and highlighted several issues of public importance.

Led by Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, retired IAS officer, the delegation raised concerns regarding the need to improve district healthcare, reduce unnecessary referrals to tertiary hospitals, and strengthen cancer care facilities.

The delegation also emphasized the importance of increased investment in the agriculture sector, promotion of vertical farming and innovation, and strict control over the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

In the education sector, the GCC called for enhanced focus on teacher training, introduction of STEM and AI-related courses, and the promotion of Urdu teaching in relevant regions.

Issues related to strengthening startups, expanding vocational training, encouraging MSME-based employment, and addressing traffic bottlenecks on Srinagar city roads were also flagged during the meeting.

The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that all genuine concerns would be addressed on priority.

Indian Army express condolences as four army personnel killed in Doda encounter
Essay Writing Competition on PM Narendra Modi
“Self-reliance, a key lesson from Russia-Ukraine conflict,” Army Chief Manoj Pande
Srinagar getting sufficient portable water supply: Javed Rana
GN Azad condemns Pahalgam terror attack, urges swift justice and support for victims
Share This Article
Previous Article “I stopped the war between Pakistan and India”: Trump again makes claim of brokering peace
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“I stopped the war between Pakistan and India”: Trump again makes claim of brokering peace
Breaking National World
Kashmir braces for heatwave again as temperature surges
Breaking Kashmir
India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran
Breaking World
J&K Govt revolutionises digital governance with High Impact Cyber security Workshop
Breaking