Jammu and Kashmir News

G’bl police bust sale of rotten meat, expired food; two arrested

Umar Raina
Ganderbal, Sept 05: Ganderbal Police on Friday said they registered two separate FIRs after recovering rotten meat products and expired food items from sale points in Safapora and Beehama areas of the district.

According to officials, Police Station Safapora received credible information about a person allegedly selling unhygienic frozen meat at Kondabal, Safapora. Acting on the tip-off, a joint team comprising Safapora police, the Food Safety Officer, and the Executive Magistrate raided the shop of Abdul Hameed Lone, son of Ghulam Hassan Lone.

During the inspection, authorities recovered a significant quantity of boiled meat items, including Rista and Kabab, in a frozen and rotten condition, deemed unfit for human consumption. The accused was immediately arrested.

In a separate operation, police raided Matamal Food Sale Point at Beehama after receiving inputs that expired items were being used in food preparation. Expired food was seized from the kitchen, and the owner was taken into custody.

Police said investigations in both cases are ongoing and assured the public that strict action would continue against those endangering public health.

 

