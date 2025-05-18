Breaking

Gaza deadliest place for children: UNICEF

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that the Gaza Strip has become the most dangerous place in the world for children, with no safe areas remaining, following the deaths of over 45 Palestinian children in the past two days alone amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, stated that children are being targeted in locations that should be safe, such as hospitals, schools, shelters and even displacement tents. He stressed that over the past 19 months, Gaza has become increasingly deadly for children.

Beigbeder revealed that more than 950 Palestinian children have been killed by airstrikes in the last two months, while those who remain face severe hardships, including relentless bombardment and extreme shortages of food, water and basic healthcare.

He added that the blockade on humanitarian aid is worsening the crisis, noting that the dangers to children extend beyond bombs and bullets to include hunger, disease and contaminated water.

Beigbeder emphasised that violations of children’s rights have become systematic and daily occurrences, calling for urgent international action to end these abuses and ensure the protection of children from violence and loss of life.

He renewed UNICEF’s call for an immediate ceasefire, respect for international humanitarian law, unimpeded humanitarian access, protection of civilians, and the release of detainees. (ANI/WAM)

“Source of inspiration”: BJP leaders, Union Ministers congratulate party stalwart LK Advani on being awarded Bharat Ratna
Rashid Engineer interim bail: Awami Ittehad gets big boost; Omar Abdullah alleges political manoeuvre
Jio comes up with new Cricket Plans as world gears up for IPL 2023
Make Yoga a routine, to stay fit: Secretary Sports Council
VBSY enlightens 198 Panchayats in Udhampur District
Share This Article
Previous Article ISRO crosses hundred mark: Launches its 101st satelite EOS-09 aboard PSLV-C61
Next Article No talks between India-Pak DGMOs today, no expiry date for break in hostilities : Indian Army
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

No talks between India-Pak DGMOs today, no expiry date for break in hostilities : Indian Army
Developing Story National
ISRO crosses hundred mark: Launches its 101st satelite EOS-09 aboard PSLV-C61
Breaking
Troubled by India’s diplomatic outreach, Pakistan to send its “peace” delegation on global stage
Breaking
CM Omar reiterates commitment to resolving public grievances
Kashmir