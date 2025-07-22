Gastroenteritis cases surge in Kashmir as heat, humidity persist

Hospitals across Kashmir are witnessing a sharp rise in cases of acute gastroenteritis, with doctors attributing the surge to contaminated food and water consumption, especially amid the ongoinghot and humid conditions.

Health experts are urging the public to take preventive measures, warning that poor hygiene and unsafe food practices are fueling the seasonal spike in gastrointestinal illnesses.

“Street food poses a significant health risk during this season, particularly for children,” said Dr YasirWani, Consultant Paediatrician with the Health Department. “Due to high temperatures, food can easily turn stale and become a breeding ground for microbes.”

Dr Yasir advised parents and caregivers to ensure proper hygiene, including regular handwashing, thorough washing of fruits before consumption, and using boiled water for drinking. “Avoid consuming raw vegetables and salads unless you are sure they have been washed properly,” he added.

Most cases of gastroenteritis, he said can be managed with oral rehydration salts (ORS), unless the child is vomiting excessively or suffering from moderate to severe dehydration, which may require hospital admission.

Dr Yasir also recommended the use of probiotics and zinc supplements to aid quick recovery. “Avoid using antibiotics unless specifically prescribed by a doctor, particularly in confirmed bacterial infections,” he cautioned.

Gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach and intestines, typically results in symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Every year, Kashmir sees a rise in gastroenteritis cases during the summer months, primarily due to consumption of contaminated food and poor personal hygiene practices. As the cases peak during this season, it puts added pressure on the healthcare system.

On June 29 this year, an outbreak of gastroenteritis was reported in DharSakri village of Rajouri district, where 32 cases of mild to moderate infection were recorded.

Similarly, in July last year, Trail village of Block Sallar in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district witnessed a cluster of gastroenteritis cases.

In both instances, the health department promptly intervened and took necessary measures to control the spread and manage the situation effectively.