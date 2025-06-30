Gastro outbreak hits Rajouri village

Srinagar, June 29: An outbreak of gastroenteritis has been reported in Dhar Sakri village of Rajouri district, attributed to the consumption of contaminated water. Health officials, however, said the situation is under control and being closely monitored.

The outbreak, which began on June 24, prompted swift action from health authorities. Surveillance teams and medical staff were deployed to the affected area to assess and contain the situation.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Rajouri, Dr. Manohar Lal Rana, told Rising Kashmir that 32 cases of mild to moderate gastroenteritis have been recorded so far, with most patients having recovered.

“Twelve patients are currently admitted at Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, while four others were referred to GMC Jammu—one of whom is stable,” he said.

The CMO said that water samples have been collected from the area, and initial reports confirm contamination. “Day and night surveillance is ongoing. We are continuously testing water sources and advising residents to use only boiled water,” he said.

To prevent further spread, health teams have intensified awareness activities through door-to-door Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns. Locals are being educated on preventive measures and urged to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The CMO lauded the efforts of the medical staff in containing the outbreak and appealed to the public to take extra precautions during the monsoon season, particularly regarding water safety and hygiene.

Gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach and intestines, commonly leads to symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea. While often mild, it can result in dehydration and complications, particularly in vulnerable groups.

Public health officials stressed the need to maintain hygiene, drink clean water, and avoid potentially unsafe food to prevent further cases.

Dr. Yasir Wani, Consultant Pediatrician, Department of Health, advised parents to avoid giving street food to children during hot and humid conditions, warning of the increased risk of food spoilage.

“Children should practice regular handwashing, and all fruits should be properly washed before consumption. Using boiled water for drinking is crucial,” he said.

Dr. Wani also advised against the consumption of raw vegetables and salads unless properly cleaned. “Most cases can be managed with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), unless symptoms worsen, requiring hospitalization. Probiotics and zinc supplements can help speed recovery. Antibiotics should only be used when prescribed by a doctor in confirmed bacterial infections,” he added.

Doctors at the Department of Paediatrics, GMC Srinagar, said that the primary cause of gastroenteritis cases is the consumption of contaminated food and poor personal hygiene. They advised people to drink only boiled water and maintain proper sanitation.

Every year, particularly during the summer months, GMC Srinagar receives a significant number of severe gastroenteritis cases from various parts of Kashmir.

They said the incidence of waterborne and food-borne infections typically peaks in this season, prompting healthcare providers to work diligently to manage the surge and ensure timely treatment for affected patients.