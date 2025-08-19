Kashmir

Garbage dumped at Khalmullah Rangil creates health, safety concerns in Gbl

Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Ganderbal, Aug 18: Piles of garbage dumped at Khalmullah Rangil near Babadaryadin Road in Nagbal area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have become a major source of inconvenience for locals, who allege that authorities have failed to address the issue.Residents said the segregation shed constructed by the Rural Development Department (RDD) Block Ganderbal is lying unused and has instead turned into a dumping site. Waste thrown in and around the shed remains unattended for days, creating unhygienic conditions. “The shed is sufficient to handle the waste, but it is never cleared on time. The garbage should be segregated and sent to a waste management plant, but the RDD has failed to take the matter seriously,” a local said.Residents complained that a foul smell emanates from the area, making it difficult for people to walk or live nearby. The unmanaged waste has also attracted stray dogs, creating fear and inconvenience—especially for school-going children and daily commuters.“Stray dogs are always present near the site due to the garbage. We pass through this road every day, and it has become dangerous,” another resident said.People of the area have appealed to the authorities to take immediate action, clear the accumulated garbage, and put in place proper waste management to restore hygiene in the locality.

