Ganderbal youth launch cleanliness drive to save polluted stream feeding Sindh River

Ganderbal, June 10: In a remarkable display of civic responsibility and environmental consciousness, local youth from the Gagangeer area in Gund, central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, launched a massive cleanliness drive on Tuesday to clean a heavily polluted stream that directly feeds into the Sindh River — a critical water source for numerous villages in the district.

Led by local youth activist Sheikh Ishfaq Ahmad, the drive witnessed the participation of dozens of young volunteers and concerned citizens, who braved the heat to remove heaps of plastic waste, polythene bags, food wrappers, and other non-biodegradable materials choking the stream.

“This is not just a stream — it’s a lifeline,” said Sheikh Ishfaq Ahmad, while speaking to Rising Kashmir. “It connects to the Sindh River, which is used for drinking and irrigation across many villages downstream. Continued garbage dumping here is not just polluting water but endangering the health of entire communities.”

The stream, once known for its clear and cool waters, has turned into a dumping site over the years. Despite repeated public awareness campaigns, locals said the dumping of solid waste along the banks continues unabated. “We have been requesting residents to stop throwing waste into the stream, but unfortunately, some people still use it like a trash can,” said Farooq Ahmad Dar, a local shopkeeper. “If it weren’t for these youth taking the lead, nothing would have changed.”

The campaign, which began early morning, saw participation from students, shopkeepers, elders, and even tourists passing through the Gagangeer-Sonamarg route who applauded the efforts.

Parveen Akhtar, a local homemaker, echoed the sentiment—“This initiative has given us hope. We need to preserve this water for our children. The government must also support these efforts by ensuring proper garbage disposal facilities.”

Ishfaq announced that similar drives will be organized in the coming weeks across Gagangeer and Sonamarg, aimed at not only cleaning water bodies but also instilling a sense of environmental responsibility among the youth. “Our goal is to revive the natural beauty of our region and protect its fragile ecosystem. The government, local bodies, and residents must work together for lasting change,” he said. The initiative has received widespread appreciation from environmental activists and civil society members. Experts have also warned that unchecked pollution in high-altitude streams can have devastating downstream effects, including contamination of drinking water, increased disease risk, and long-term ecological damage. Locals have urged authorities to install garbage collection bins, launch awareness campaigns and deploy sanitation workers in the area to ensure that such pollution is not repeated.