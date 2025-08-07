Ganderbal Police crack down on illegal mining: 77 vehicles seized since Jan 2025

Ganderbal, Aug 06: Police in Ganderbal have stepped up their war against illegal mining in the district, confiscating 77 vehicles since the beginning of the year.

The sustained crackdowns have been carried out in close coordination with the Geology and Mining Department.

The operations began in January 2025, with 22 vehicles seized across multiple police stations, leading to the registration of FIRs under the MMRD Act at Police Stations Kheerbawani and Lar. Since then, authorities have conducted regular raids, targeting key areas such as Kangan, Safapora, Nagbal, and others.

In February, police action intensified further, with 14 vehicles—including tractors and tippers—seized on two separate days from various hotspots. March recorded the highest monthly seizure, with 18 vehicles intercepted while illegally transporting minerals extracted primarily from Nallah Sindh.

The vigilance continued through the summer. On July 16, six more tippers were seized in the Ganderbal jurisdiction, followed by the latest action on August 6, when police in Nagbal confiscated five tractors and one tipper involved in unauthorised mineral transport.

A police spokesperson said these actions are part of a zero-tolerance policy adopted by the district administration. “We’re committed to preserving our environment. Those engaged in illegal mining will face strict legal action,” he said.

Authorities have urged citizens to report any instances of illegal mining and assured anonymity for whistleblowers. “Our teams are on the ground. We want people to come forward and help us protect our rivers and landscapes,” the spokesperson said.

The ongoing drive is being seen as a significant deterrent to violators and a signal of the administration’s intent to enforce environmental laws strictly. With over 77 vehicles seized in just seven months, the campaign is one of the most extensive anti-mining efforts witnessed in Ganderbal in recent years.