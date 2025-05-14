Breaking

Ganderbal Police convert missing report of Army Sepoy into FIR

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Police in Ganderbal on Wednesday said to have converted a missing report of an Army Sepoy into an FIR after a video surfaced on social media.

As per a statement issued here, a police spokesman said, “The missing report of Army Sepoy Dlhair Mushtaq Sofi, sepoy of 29RR, was lodged on 11.03. 2025, has been converted into an FIR after a video showing him surfaced on social media.”

“The video, verified by his father and uncle, prompted the registration of FIR No. 75/2025 under Sections 197(d), 152 BNS at Police Station Ganderbal. Preliminary enquiry also revealed the individual was involved in online gambling and had debts exceeding Rs.10 Lakh.

Police said that the investigation has been initiated.

